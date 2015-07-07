Kathryn Stone
Kathryn Stone
Kathryn Stone is the MarEx News Editor for the U.S. and North America. She holds degrees in English and Foreign Languages and has been a member of the Maritime Executive staff since 2013.
Owner, Crew Face Murder Charges in Ferry Tragedy
Police in the Philippines have filed murder charges against the owner and crew of the M/V Kim Nirvana, which sank on July 2nd ...
37 Rescued from Sinking Cargo Ship
Thirty-seven people were rescued from a Ro-Ro cargo ship in the Red Sea enroute to Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The 3,133 dwt T...
Scare at Washington Navy Yard
Tensions were high Thursday morning after a worker at the Washington Navy Yard reported hearing gunfire in the same area as a 2013...
Spanish Authorities Seize Over $26m in Drugs
Spanish authorities intercepted a cargo ship this week carrying a massive load of hashish resin, valued at 24 million Euro ($...
Ship Transporting Chemicals Runs Aground in Dardanelles
A cargo ship transporting chemicals ran aground this morning in the Dardanelles. According to local media reports the 7,618 dwt...
Lim Ki-tack Named New IMO Secretary General
Lim Ki-tack, president of the Busan Port Authority in South Korea, has been elected the new Secretary-General of the IMO. Today...
Cosco Group Inflated Profits by $20m, Audit Finds
Global shipping leader, Cosco Group, has been found to have falsified profits, according to a 2014 work report released over the w...
Cargo Ship Catches Fire off Scottish Coast
A fire erupted aboard general cargo ship late Thursday evening shortly after departing from Aberdeen Harbor. The 1,720 dwt Celt...
Tests for Oil Spill Response Drones Underway
Final testing for a new fleet of drones aimed at rapid oil spill detection at sea are set to begin June 25 in Cartegena, Spain....
27 Companies in Bid for Sewol Salvage Contract
A total of 27 domestic and international companies have submitted bids to salvage the Sewol ferry that sank last year, killing ove...