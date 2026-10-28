Giuseppe De Palo, Esq., is an international mediator and arbitrator who has spent nearly 30 years helping companies, governments and NGOs resolve high-stakes conflicts quickly and cost-effectively. Recognized worldwide for his work, he has guided more than 2,500 disputes to settlement across 60 countries and among parties from more than 90 nations. In his decades-long career in ADR, he has mediated and arbitrated a wide spectrum of single- and multi-party cross-border disputes in diverse areas including complex business and commercial, intellectual property, banking/financial services, construction, energy, tort and insurance law.