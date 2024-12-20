World Shipping Council Enters 2025 with New Team Led by MSC’s Toft

As liner shipping continues to face a growing list of challenges, the industry’s leading lobbyist group, the World Shipping Council, will enter 2025 with a new leadership team. The board of directors of the group which represents container and vehicle shipping elected its new Chair and Vice Chair who will join the group’s new president and CEO who took the role in July 2024 after the retirement of the long-term head of the group.

Soren Toft, CEO of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company since 2020 and a long-time industry leader was elected to a two-year term as Chair of the World Shipping Council Board. Toft who also held senior roles at Maersk, oversees all of MSC’s global cargo businesses, including liner shipping, logistics activities, air cargo, towage, and terminals.

“An ever-changing world presents both challenges and opportunities for our industry as we head into the future, and I am eager to further advance our work to shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure shipping industry,” said Toft.

Joining Toft will be Randy Chen who was elected Vice Chair of the WSC Board. Chen is the Vice Chairman of Wan Hai Lines. He has been on the board of the Taiwan-based carrier since 2002. He also has experience in real estate and infrastructure investments as well as software and financial services.

The two executives succeed Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, and Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE, who served as co-chairs of the WSC Board for two terms, starting November 2020.

“I also extend my sincere gratitude to Rolf Habben Jansen and Jeremy Nixon for their exceptional leadership over the past four years, during a critical time for the industry and WSC. Their commitment has been instrumental in the Council’s growth and development, strengthening its representation internationally and extending its scope of work,” says Joe Kramek, the new President and CEO of the organization.

Kramek was appointed to succeed long-term head of the group John Butler who retired at the end of July 2024 after serving as president and CEO since 2015. Bulter was credited with playing a pivotal role in navigating the WSC through unprecedented supply chain challenges while simultaneously transforming the WSC into a global trade association.

Among the issues facing the new CEO and the industry are the challenges of environmental sustainability, safety, and challenges to global trade. The industry has come under pressure as it consolidates while regulators are increasingly challenging shipping to improve its environmental performance while also maintaining a competitive marketplace.

Kramek had previously served as the WSC’s Director of U.S. Government Relations. He has 28 years of experience as a commissioned officer with the U.S. Coast Guard. He joined WSC in March 2021.

With membership among all the world’s leading carriers, WSC’s mission is to present a united voice representing liner shipping and the issues confronting the industry.

