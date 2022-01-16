Worker Killed in Accident at Port of Long Beach

Total Terminals International at Port of Long Beach (Port of Long Beach file image)

[Brief] On Saturday afternoon, a worker at the Port of Long Beach was struck by a vehicle and killed, the port confirmed to local media.

An adult male worker was struck near the Total Terminals International container terminal in Long Beach at about 1345 hours Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The victim was declared deceased at the scene. An investigation into the circumstances is under way.

The type of vehicle and the nature of the accident were not disclosed, and no further details were immediately available from the port or the terminal operator.