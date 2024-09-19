Worker Killed by Falling Stack of Pipe at Port Houston Breakbulk Yard

[Brief] A material-handling accident killed one person at a terminal at Port Houston on Wednesday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

On Wednesday morning, the Houston Fire Department responded to reports that a stack of pipes had collapsed onto a worker at the port. The site was identified as the AllTrans Terminal Companies Port Houston terminal at

9640 Clinton Drive, a 25-acre storage yard for shipments of steel materials, primarily pipe. The yard is near the City Docks North Siden area of the port, and specializes in connecting breakbulk steel cargoes with rail transport.

According to the office of County Judge Lina Hidalgo, OSHA is investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collapse and whether there were any lapses in employee protections. "I am so sorry to the colleagues, friends and family of the employee who passed away," Hidalgo said in a statement.

In 2018, an ILA longshoreman was killed aboard a bulker at Port Houston while handling a cargo of pipe. A crane was hoisting six bundles of six-inch steel pipe out of the hold when two adjacent bundles toppled over and crushed the victim, according to consultancy Blueoceana.