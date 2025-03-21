Work to Begin Expanding London Gateway Into UK’s Largest Container Port



DP World reports that it has gained the necessary permitting and is poised to begin work in just a matter of weeks on a planned expansion of its London Gateway. It represents a £1 billion (US$1.3 billion ) project which when completed will add 50 percent capacity to the UK’s logistics sector.

Work is due to start in May, the DP World reports it will take four years to complete the expansion. The project will add two further 400-meter (1,300-foot) all-electric berths and a second rail terminal. It follows recent investments in new cranes and logistics capabilities. The expanded container port, part of the Thames Freeport, will be able to accommodate six of the world’s largest container ships, which will be served by Europe’s tallest quay cranes.

DP World worked to gain regulatory approval for the investment, which was first announced in October 2024. Today, the chairman of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem hosted the UK Minister of State for Investment, Baroness Poppy Gustafsson, at London Gateway to discuss the investment, growth plans, and 400 new permanent jobs that will be created at the logistics hub.

“This investment enhances London Gateway’s position at the heart of British trade, creating new capacity and new connections between the UK and the global economy,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. “DP World has invested more than £5 billion in its UK operations, providing more than 5,500 jobs, and is proud to be supporting national economic growth by enabling businesses to thrive and increasing resilience in the supply chain.”

The start of construction follows the agreement between DP World and the Gemini Cooperation (Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd) for Gemini’s Asia-Europe and Middle East-Europe services to call at London Gateway. The first ship arrived at London Gateway this week following DP World Southampton welcoming its first ship under the Gemini Cooperation on February 3. The cooperation is focusing on the DP facilities moving these routes to Felixstowe as Genimi seeks faster port turns and 90 percent schedule reliability.

“DP World’s expansion in London Gateway will turbocharge the UK’s logistics sector and help?deliver the long-term, stable growth that supports skilled jobs and raises living standards across the UK,” said Baroness Poppy Gustafsson, Minister of State for Investment, said: “The UK is open for business and DP World’s major investment is the latest vote of confidence in our economy, delivering economic growth and showing our Plan for Change is working.”

The company reports the project will create over 1,000 construction jobs, plus 400 permanent new jobs at the port. The terminal opened its fourth berth in the fall of 2024, which DP World said was the first all-electric berth in the world. When this project is completed it will have reached the planned design with a total of six large berths for containerships.

Combined DP World’s Gate and Southampton terminals handled approximately 3.6 million TEUs each year. The Thames Estuary hub opened in 2013 and last year handled approximately 2 million TEU. The company reported it was one of the fastest growing in its global portfolio achieving double-digit growth over 2023.

