Windstar Cuts Steel for Second Star-class Ship Extension

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-05 20:00:38

Seattle-based Windstar Cruises has officially cut first steel on the MS Star Legend extension underway at Fincantieri's shipyard in Palermo, Italy.

This is the second of three new mid-ship sections being built as part of Windstar’s $250 million Star Plus Initiative to expand and transform the line’s three Star-class vessels – Star Breeze, Star Legend, and Star Pride. The vessels will also be fitted with new, environmentally friendly engines.

The vessels will be cut in half to allow the installation of the new stepped mid-body section which will make them 26 meters (85 feet) longer. They will have capacity for 312 passengers, 100 more than previously. The new sections will see the addition of 50 new suites, the majority of which are to be housed in the new mid-sections. In addition, the transformed ships will boast two new restaurants including the Spanish-styled Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso and a modern, alfresco Star Grill by Steven Raichlen. There will also be a new pool and whirlpool and other new amenities. Additional staff will be hired in order to maintain the line’s 1.5 to one guest-to-service staff ratio.

Star Breeze will sail from Barcelona to Lisbon on February 20, 2020, and celebrate re-inaugural activities in North America at the Port of Miami on March 19, 2020. Star Legend will be completed in late June and debut in Barcelona on July 2, 2020. Star Pride will be completed in fall of 2020 and debut in Barcelona on November 20, 2020.

