Wilhelmsen Acquires Zeaborn Ship Management

German shipowner Zech Maritime has sold Zeaborn Ship Management to Wilhelmsen and private-equity firm MPC Capital, the companies announced Thursday.

Singapore-headquartered Wilhelmsen worked with MPC to buy 100 percent of Zeaborn, expanding on a longstanding partnership that also includes Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management and Barber Ship Management, a specialist tanker manager.

The acquisition brings a diverse fleet of 100 vessels into the 450-ship Wilhelmsen portfolio. The additions include container ships, bulkers, tankers and multi-purpose vessels. In addition to Zeaborn's book of business, Wilhelmsen also acquires its office operations in Hamburg, Limassol, Singapore and Manila.

Zeaborn will be integrated into the Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel and Barber Ship Management brands, both of which will retain their current names. Michael Brandhoff, managing director of Zeaborn, will co-lead the combined entities alongside MPC executive Michael Silies.