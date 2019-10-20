White Smoke Coming from Golden Ray

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-20 16:24:45

The Unified Command has confirmed that white smoke is coming from the car carrier Golden Ray currently being salvaged in St. Simons Sound, Georgia.

Response officials are investigating with the use of overflights and surface-level salvage teams.

The 20,000dwt vessel partially capsized on September 8 in St. Simons Sound, Georgia while heading out to sea with 4,200 vehicles on board. The pilot on the Golden Ray, Captain Jonathan Tennant, deliberately grounded the vessel reportedly in response to a fire on board. All onboard were rescued safely, although it took around 30 hours to free four crewmembers trapped in the vessel's engine room. An investigation into the cause of the casualty continues.

More than 250,000 gallons of fuel has been removed from the Golden Ray to date. Currently, there are more than 400 people involved in the response with 80 vessels.

Maritime experts engaged in the response have determined that it is not possible to safely right and refloat the vessel in a fully intact condition. Consequently, Unified Command is developing plans to remove all of the Golden Ray’s hull, components and cargo by disassembling the vessel in place.