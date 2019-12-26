Watch: Construction of Rotterdam's HES Hartel Tank Terminal Quay

The quay walls, jetty and associated works for the currently under construction HES Hartel Tank Terminal in Rotterdam have been completed on schedule.

The HHTT Consortium, comprising Van Hattum and Blankevoort (Koninklijke VolkerWessels), Mobilis (TBI) and Boskalis Nederland, has officially handed over the construction site to the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Work began for the over EUR 100 million contract in December 2017. The project involved the construction of a 1,200-meter deep-sea quay wall and the connection of the new quay to the existing quay, a quay wall over a length of 1,000 meters for five inland vessels, complete with shore power, and a 350-meter jetty with four berths. Soil and dredging works were also carried out.

Parallel to the construction works, work on the tank terminal has also been underway since Q4 2018. The storage terminal for oil products and biofuels is expected to be operational in November 2021.

BP, owner of a large refinery in Rotterdam, has committed itself to the project, including plans for pipeline connections between this refinery and the terminal. 52 tanks will be realised on the 27-hectare site, with a storage capacity of around 1.3 million cubic meters. After commissioning, the terminal will be operational 24/7 and will employ around 100 people.