Watch: Clearance Divers Recover Helicopter Downed in Bushfire Response

By The Maritime Executive 01-13-2020 05:05:32

Royal Australian Navy Clearance Diving Team One has recovered a NSW Rural Fire Service Bell UH-1H helicopter that was ditched in the Ben Boyd Reservoir, near Eden, NSW.

The helicopter pilot Lachie Onslow was forced to ditch the water-bombing aircraft on January 9 while supporting firefighting efforts at Clyde Mountain. The helicopter lost power while refilling with water, and he escaped without serious injury.

The retrieval was conducted in partnership with the Fire and Rescue NSW Hazardous Materials Team and Australian Army unit 5 CSSB.