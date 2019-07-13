Watch: China's Belt and Road Initiative Explained

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-13 04:42:30

CNBC has prepared a film explaining China's belt and road initiative.

The initiative was unveiled by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. The Chinese government it "a bid to enhance regional connectivity and embrace a brighter future". Some observers see it as a push for Chinese dominance in global affairs with a China-centered trading network. The project has a targeted completion date of 2049, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.