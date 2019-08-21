Virginia Commemorates 400th Anniversary of N. American Slave Trade

The exchange at Jamestown, Virginia, August 1619 (illustration courtesy Library of Congress)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-21 14:13:53

Four centuries ago this August, English settlers at Jamestown inaugurated the British colonies' participation in the African slave trade.

On or about August 20, 1619, the first of two British privateer ships - the White Lion and the Treasurer - arrived at Point Comfort, a settlement in what is now the state of Virginia. The privateers had recently captured a consignment of slaves in a raid on the Portuguese merchant vessel San Juan Bautista, and they traded about 20 of these individuals in exchange for food. Then-governor George Yeardley completed the sale and later recorded it in a letter to the Virginia Company of London, the British trading company established to colonize the Eastern seaboard.

These individuals were not the first Africans to arrive in North America, nor the first enslaved Africans in North America - those distinctions belong to people brought by Spanish explorers. They may not have been the first British-administered slaves in the North American colonies, either: slavery in Virginia included the enslavement of native peoples on approximately the same timeframe.

However, historians say that the San Juan Bautista transaction represented an important turning point for the American economy and for international trade. Over the next 250 years, the enslavement of Africans created great wealth and economic opportunity for certain segments of American society. In the decades leading up to the Civil War, booming slave-enabled cotton production in the South drove advances in industrialization and finance, creating global markets in commodities (and commodity futures) on an unprecedented scale. Bankers and merchants in the North capitalized upon these opportunities to grow their businesses, lending funds for the expansion of slave plantations and providing shipping services to carry slave-grown cotton overseas.

In Virginia, an array of historical associations and government agencies are planning commemorative events throughout the week to mark the occasion. At Fort Monroe, the present-day site of the landing, the National Park Service is holding a commemoration from August 23-25 with tours, concerts, spiritual services and keynote speakers. Kentucky lieutenant governor Jenean Hampton, former governor Douglas Wilder, Congressman Bobby Scott, Sen. Mamie Locke and former mayor Howard Lee will be in attendance.