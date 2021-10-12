Vineyard Wind Orders GE Turbines as it Moves Toward Construction

Vineyard will be the first large offshore wind installation in the U.S. (Vineyard file photo)

The first large offshore wind installation for the United States continues to make progress clearing important steps towards becoming a reality. After having become the first offshore wind farm in the US to achieve a financial close, Vineyard Wind 1, which will be the U.S.’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm has confirmed the order for its wind turbines.

The project will be installed 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts and will feature 62 units of the Haliade-X 13 MW turbine from, the most powerful offshore wind turbine built in the world today. With energy generation expected to start in 2023, the project will provide electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tons per year.

“After achieving financial close last month, we are now at the point when this industry is no longer just talking about opportunity but delivering it,” said Vineyard Wind CEO Lars T. Pedersen. “With the order now placed for GE’s Haliade-X turbines, we are setting the stage for a new industry, one that will create jobs, save ratepayers more than $1 billion and contribute greatly to a reduction in carbon pollution.”

GE Renewable Energy booked the order for the turbines in September. GE was announced as the preferred turbine supplier for the project in December 2020.

John Lavelle, President & CEO, Offshore Wind, GE Renewable Energy, said: “We’re pleased to supply the first utility-scale offshore installation in the U.S., increasing the potential of the turbine to generate more power for our customer. Our Haliade-X technology combined with our innovative digital capabilities means GE is well-positioned to support the growth of offshore wind in the US and globally.”

GE’s Haliade-X prototype operating in the Netherlands is the most powerful offshore wind turbine built today. It received its official type certification from DNV in early 2021.