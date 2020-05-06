Viking Line To Restart Passenger Service

Viking Grace By The Maritime Executive 05-05-2020 08:54:44

Viking Line has announced it will open up passenger service again for essential traffic, including travel for work, starting May 14. The move comes as a result of the Finnish government's decision on May 4 to gradually ease some of the restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four of Viking Line’s seven vessels will continue their service between Finland and Sweden, the Åland Islands and Estonia.

“We are pleased that the decision has now been made to partly ease travel restrictions,” says Jan Hanses, president and CEO of Viking Line. “It is extremely important to maintain vital social functions by allowing essential service between these countries. We look forward to resuming our normal service with the hope that this can take place in time for our peak summer season. We are working in close collaboration with the authorities in charge to ensure that all forms of travel are carried out in a safe and secure manner. Taking a holiday locally is something that we expect will be attractive going forward. We believe that trips to our destinations and, above all, to and through the Baltic Sea archipelagos will experience a renaissance.”

In April, Viking Line reported a heavy volume of freight traffic on its vessels which have been maintaining goods transports and related logistic services to safeguard the security of supply in Finland. Of the five Viking Line ships operating under the Finnish flag, M/S Viking Grace, M/S Amorella, M/S Rosella and M/S Gabriella are in operation and transporting cargo. The emphasis in cargo traffic at the moment is on guaranteeing the supply of food and medicines, says Viking Line.



As of May 5, the World Health Organization reports Finland having 5,327 cases of COVID-19 with 240 deaths.

