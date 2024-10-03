Vietnam Blames Chinese Forces for Beating 10 Fishermen in Paracel Islands

The government of Vietnam has blamed China for the recent attack on 10 Vietnamese fishermen near the Paracel Islands, a disputed archipelago occupied by China since the 1970s.

On Thursday, Vietnam's foreign ministry said that Chinese law enforcement personnel were responsible for the beatings and had "seriously violated Vietnam's sovereignty," and said that Hanoi was extremely concerned by the development.

Vietnam and China have friendly diplomatic relations, but have clashed in the past over maritime boundaries and resource rights. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Pham Thu Hang said in a statement that the attack on Vietnamese fishermen had "gone against the common perception of the two countries' senior leaders on better control and management of disputes at sea."

Last week, the Vietnamese border guard station in the village of Binh Chau reported that a fishing vessel was "obstructed and attacked" while operating in the Paracels. According to state outlet TPO, the crew were approached by two foreign vessels, and a boarding party destroyed their fishing gear and beat the crew severely. On returning to port in Quang Ngai province, four were taken immediately to a hospital for treatment for a range of injuries. Vietnamese media did not immediately name the nationality of the attackers.

Crewmembers said that two vessels with hull markings (pennant numbers) 301 and 101 followed them and lowered pursuit boats with boarding teams. "About 40 people climbed onto the ship, each holding an iron rod, and then attacked," said skipper Nguyen Thanh Bien, 40. "I tried to run towards the bow of the ship, however, two people held me and attacked me so hard that I lost consciousness. About one hour later I woke up."

Pennant numbers 301 and 101 correspond to two Chinese government vessels, Sansha Zhifa 101 and Sansha Zhifa 301, according to VOA. These two vessels belong to local law enforcement in Sansha City, the administrative hub of China's South China Sea enterprise.

In a statement to Reuters, China's foreign affairs ministry said that the fishing vessel was operating without Chinese permission in the Paracels. The ministry asserted that "on-site operations were professional and restrained, and no injuries were found."