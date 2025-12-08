Vietnam and Malaysia Coordinate to Rescue Crew from Listing Cargo Ship

Vietnamese officials are highlighting a successful coordination with their counterparts in Malaysia to rescue the crew from a cargo ship that had taken on a dangerous list. The crew was safely transported to Malaysia while attempts are being made to tow the cargo ship Kayo (5,200 dwt).

The incident began around midnight on Friday, December 5, when the Vietnamese Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center picked up a distress call from the cargo ship Kayo. The vessel, built in 2011 and registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, was approximately 65 nautical miles east of the Malaysian coast. It was transporting a cargo of clay from Malaysia to Vietnam.

The master of the vessel reported that it had taken on water and was at a 15-degree list. He reported the vessel as unstable. The weather was complicating the situation with seas at approximately 3 to 6.5 feet and wind of 10 to 20 knots.

Aboard the vessel were 15 crew, including 13 from Vietnam and one each from India and Bangladesh.

The Vietnamese authorities coordinated with their Malaysian counterparts, and a patrol boat was sent to investigate. The crew of the cargo ship was safely transferred to the Malaysian patrol boat and taken to shore.

The vessel’s Greek owners are reported to be arranging a tow to move the vessel to a safe destination.

Vietnamese officials highlight that it was their second successful coordination this year with Malaysia. In January, another cargo ship was in trouble, and the Vietnamese worked with the Malaysians. A patrol ship was able to remove the 18 crewmembers and take them to safety in Malaysia.