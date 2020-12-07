Video: Volunteer Lifeboat Crew Saves Two Divers in Nighttime Rescue

RNLI / Paul Cummins By The Maritime Executive 12-04-2020 09:40:28

On Tuesday night, a volunteer lifeboat crew out of Dun Laoghaire - a suburb of Dublin - responded to an Irish Coast Guard request to investigate reports of two missing divers in nearby Bullock Harbor. In a lucky rescue, they found both men quickly and pulled them safely aboard.

The three-person volunteer crew launched just after 2300 hours and made their way in the direction the harbor, arriving on scene at 2315. Conditions were calm, with good visibility, and the crew started to search the area around the outside of the harbor.

They quickly located the two casualties, who had been carrying out night diving training. The divers had been caught by fast-flowing currents, and they were exhausted from their attempt to make it back to shore.

The crew transferred the two divers on board and gave them a quick look-over for injuries. Both were in good condition, but very cold. They were transferred ashore in the harbor with the aid of the local coast guard unit, and then passed them on to emergency medical services.

"It has been Dun Laoghaire lifeboat station's busiest year to date, having been launched over 90 times with a dedicated crew turning up in numbers to every request. Tonight was no different and our crew’s speedy response was a major factor in ensuring the outcome of this situation was a positive," said Nathan Burke, the Dun Laoghaire lifeboat's helmsman. "The two divers and the other members of the group who were on shore did the right thing tonight by quickly contacting the Coast Guard when the two divers did not return to shore. The group also had the correct equipment for their training. Fortunately, both casualties are in good health."