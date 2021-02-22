Video: USCG Takes 150 Rescued Sea Turtles Back to the Ocean

Image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 02-22-2021 10:08:00

On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard and its state and local partners released nearly 150 sea turtles that had been rescued from Texas' recent winter storm.

Last Thursday, USCG rescue swimmers and members of the public worked to rescue more than 1,000 "cold-stunned" sea turtles near Corpus Christi, part of a statewide effort that saved at least 3,000 turtles along Texas' coastline. The animals were brought to rehabilitation centers for warming and care.

After they were revived and the severe weather had passed, an initial batch of about 146 sea turtles were released back into the water. Sector Corpus Christi and Station Port Aransas crewmembers worked with Texas Parks and Wildlife wardens, the Texas State Aquarium and volunteers to release the sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico. For the turtles' safety, only areas with water temperatures of at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit were selected.

More rehabilitated sea turtles will be safely released throughout the week,

“Working with our partners in the Texas State Aquarium and Texas Game Wardens to release these animals back into the wild is a surreal experience,” said Coast Guard Ensign Austin Sawicki. “Getting to play a small part in keeping the green sea turtle population safe is a very rewarding experience.”