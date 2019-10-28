Video: USCG Medevacs Cruise Ship Crewmember in Poor Weather

Image courtesy USCG

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-28 21:07:17

On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 44-year-old man from a cruise ship at a position about 20 nautical miles east of Atlantic City.

The crew of the cruise ship Mein Schiff contacted Sector Delaware Bay Coast Guard watchstanders at 1020 hours, reporting that there was a crewmember on board with abdominal pain and requiring medical attention.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City. Once on-scene, the Dolphin aircrew hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transported him to Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City where emergency medical services were waiting.

“We had to bring the man to the Air Station due to poor weather conditions. Winds and clouds prevented us from landing at the hospital helipad, but we did have medical responders waiting for us back at our unit,” said Lt. Conor Lee, hoist operator for this medevac. “Overall the case went extremely well and everything was smooth and successful.”

As of Monday evening, the Mein Schiff was under way once more off Norfolk, bound for Port Canaveral, Florida.