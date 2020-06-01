Video: USCG Aircrew Rescues Seven From Cliffs on Oregon Coast

Media courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 05-31-2020 07:52:39

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three adults and four children from seaside cliffs north of Newport, Oregon. The seven people had been swept away by a rip current and were trapped at the base of the cliff.

At about 1445 hours, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a report of four children in distress. The children - ages 8, 9, 13 and 16 - were surfing when the strong current pushed them away from safe waters. Sector North Bend watchstanders directed the launch of Coast Guard response assets and issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

An MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew launched from Air Facility Newport, and two Station Yaquina Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crews diverted from training. The Station Yaquina Bay boatcrews arrived on scene at about 1500 hours and confirmed there were seven people stranded on the rocks near Yaquina Head. The aircrew arrived on scene 15 minutes later.

A rescue swimmer deployed from the helicopter and coordinated with a Newport Fire Department rope team to hoist six persons, including the four children, into the aircraft before transporting them to a local EMS team on shore. The seventh individual was recovered by the ropes team. All seven were evaluated by EMS, and no injuries were reported.

"Powerful tides and currents are common in the Pacific Northwest," said Lt. Cmdr. Nathaniel Champlin, chief duty officer at the Sector North Bend command center. "Boaters, paddlers and surfers alike should monitor the tides and expected weather conditions, and use discretion when conditions may be dangerous."