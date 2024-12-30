Video: U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Saves Two Fishermen

Over the weekend, a U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued two fishermen whose vessel capsized in rough weather off Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico.

At about 1300 hours on Saturday, Sector San Juan received a DSC alert from an unregistered VHF radio. Shortly after, a good Samaritan called in a report of a disabled vessel off the coast of Desecheo Island. Three hours later, the sector's watchstanders received more specific information in the form of a Channel 16 distress call. The crew of a small fishing boat reported that their vessel was disabled off Desecheo Island, and that they had previously sent the DSC alert.

A Coast Guard Auxiliary airplane crew out of Air Station Borinquen located the two men and their disabled vessel. Sector San Juan dispatched a Jayhawk helicopter air crew to the scene, and the rescuers arrived at about 1700. They were just in time: the boat was taking on water in 6-8 foot seas and winds of up to 30 knots, and it capsized five minutes after the helicopter arrived.

The aircrew put their rescue swimmer in the water, and he safely transferred both survivors to a litter for hoisting, one after another. Both were delivered - uninjured but wet - to Air Station Borinquen.

"Emergencies at sea can happen at any given moment. We recommend all mariners wear their life jackets and carry a marine grade radio as these men did, in case they encounter an unexpected situation at sea," said Lt. David Tirado Tolosa, Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60 aircraft commander.

