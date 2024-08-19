Video: Two Philippine CG Vessels Damaged as Each Blame Other for Collisions

Two Philippine Coast Guard vessels were damaged overnight on August 19 during the latest resupply missions into the disputed areas near Second Thomas Shoal. Chinese and Philippine officials have both issued harsh statements loaded with new accusations coming just weeks after both sides had tentatively agreed to reduce tensions in the region.

There is very little China and the Philippines are agreeing about in this incident but neither has claimed any injuries to their crews. The Philippines however is saying both vessels were holed with what it calls the worst damage since the incidents began in the Spratly Islands.

The Philippine Coast Guard cutters BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engano were underway when they encountered the Chinese vessels. Both sides are saying the vessels were headed toward the waters around Sabina Shoal in the same area as Second Thomas and the latest flashpoint in the conflicts.

BRP Cape Engano was the first vessel that the Chinese attempted to stop with a collision with the CCGV-3104. About 20 minutes later and two miles from the first incident, the BRP Bagacay and the CCGV 21551 collided. Philippine officials said Cape Engano suffered the more significant damage releasing pictures of a gash they are reporting measures 3.6 feet and damage to an engine exhaust. They initially termed the damage to Bagacay as “minor structural damage,” but reports now say the vessel has a hole approximately 2.5 feet long and 3 feet wide. There is a 1-foot dent on the other side of the vessel.

The damages inflicted by CCGV 3104 on MRRV-4411 include a hole with a diameter of 1.10 meters located on the starboard quarter, as well as damage to the engine exhaust on the starboard quarter, which has a diameter of 40 centimeters. pic.twitter.com/EydOYkYyDw — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) August 19, 2024

MRRV-4410 sustained damage in the auxiliary room on the port side near the port auxiliary engine, where a hole measuring 2.5 feet in length and 3 feet in width was inflicted by CCGV 21551. Additionally, on the starboard quarter, CCGV 21551 rammed the vessel again, resulting in… pic.twitter.com/P2wVjSO2tv — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) August 19, 2024

China quickly released videos and a series of angry statements calling the Filipinos “intruders,” but only acknowledging the encounter with Cape Engano. The Chinese statements are accusing the Filipinos of ignoring repeated warnings and “intentionally sailing dangerously.” China says its Coast Guard took “legitimate, professional, and restrained restrictive measures,” while the “Philippine side bears full responsibility for the incident.”

China refers to it as a “scrape.” They claim the videos show the Chinese vessels were sailing straight while the Philippine vessels “suddenly turned right, causing a collision.”

The Philippines responded calling the Chinese actions “dangerous and illegal maneuvers.” They are saying the Chinese Coast Guard was “aggressive” with the Cape Engano while they accused the Chinese of twice ramming Bagacy on both of her sides.

The China Coast Guard on Monday took legitimate, professional and restrained restrictive measures on Philippine Coast Guard ships when they consecutively intruded into waters adjacent to two Chinese reefs in the South China Sea, with experts slamming the Philippine' dangerous… pic.twitter.com/DWvE3Oii7K — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 19, 2024

Chinese Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu was especially forceful in today’s statements saying the Philippines “repeatedly made provocations and stirred up troubles, violating the temporary agreement reached by the two sides about delivering living material supplies to the Philippine vessel,” grounded and used as a base at Second Thomas Shoal. China says the provocations began about a year ago and “from the beginning, they were instigated by the US.”

“This is the biggest structural damage we have incurred as a result of the dangerous maneuvers carried out by the Chinese Coast Guard,” said Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard. The Philippines vows to continue its essential supply missions to its personnel.

The United States was quick to condemn the actions of the Chinese saying it stands with the Philippines.

China has continued its efforts to encroach on the Philippines and seeking to extend its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

