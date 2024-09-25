Video: Turkish Teams Dowse Fire on Elderly Coastal RoRo

[Brief] Turkey’s General Directorate of Coastal Safety reports it responded quickly after being informed of a fire on a small coastal RoRo off its Black Sea coast. There were no injuries but efforts were continuing to cool the elderly vessel which is adrift off the coast of Sile.

The vessel named Ariburnu is considered to be elderly with reports it was built in 1944. It operates transporting vehicles, equipment, and possibly passengers from the area around Istanbul and north along the coast of the Black Sea to the city of Zonguldak.

The Directorate said it sent a tugboat and a fast rescue ship after receiving reports last night of the fire. Scenes showed the deckhouse of the 203-foot (62-meter) vessel. It is unclear how many people were aboard the vessel which is reported to be 432 gross tons.

Fire can be seen in the windows of the deckhouse and smoke is billowing from the vessel. The firefight continued overnight. This morning, the Directorate reports the fire has been extinguished but they are continuing to cool the vessel.