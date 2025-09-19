Video: Turkey Uses Helicopter to Rescue Crew from Grounded Cargo Ship

Turkish authorities responded to reports that a small, Ukrainian-owned cargo ship had gone aground early on Thursday, September 18, on the eastern side of the Sea of Marmara. Weather conditions prevented the Coast Guard from reaching the vessel and required calling in a helicopter to lift the crew from the deck of the grounded cargo ship.

There were seven crewmembers trapped aboard the Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship Rapid (2,587 dwt). The ship had requested assistance around 0600 on September 18 as it was driven aground in the Kocaeli region, not far from Izmit. A Coast Guard vessel was able to reach the area, but according to the reports, strong winds and heavy waves prevented a rescue.

The Coast Guard helicopter was sent to the area. It was able to airlift the crew to safety. The crew was reported to be uninjured after their ordeal. Turkey’s Demirören Agency published dramatic videos of the rescue.

The vessel, built in 1991, was traveling from Bartin, Turkey, bound for Chornomorsk, Ukraine, with a cargo of gypsum.

Based on reports from the vessel’s inspections, it appears to have a spotty safety record before this incident. In August, it was detained for 13 days by the Turkish authorities after 30 deficiencies were identified. Among the issues listed in the report was that the bridge navigational watch alarm was inoperative, as well as a range of safety and life-saving issues. The SOPEP (oil emergency plan) was also missing, along with other documentation problems.

A prior inspection in June found four deficiencies and did not result in a detention. However, in February 2025, Turkish authorities reported 25 deficiencies, and in September 2024 recorded 33 deficiencies.

No reason other than the bad weather was cited in the reports of the current grounding. The Kocaeli governorship said there had been no environmental pollution but that salvage efforts would have to wait until the weather and sea conditions allow.

