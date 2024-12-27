Video: Tugs Fail to Free Bulker Grounded in the St. Lawrence

A first effort was undertaken today in an attempt to pull the bulker Maccoa (30,898 dwt) free from its position north of Montreal. The vessel veered out of the channel early on December 24 and has remained stuck with Coast Guard officials saying the recovery was being slowed by the Christmas holiday.

The Canadian Coast Guard reported Tuesday that the 607 feet (185 meters) in length vessel is “sideways outside the navigation channel.” It is not obstructing traffic on the river.

The reports said there were no injuries, no damage to the ship’s hull, and no pollution spotted in the water from the grounding which may have been caused by a blackout shortly after the vessel left the dock in Montreal. Conditions, however, had grown harsh as winter weather spread over the region.

Authorities sent generators, heaters, and supplies to the 20 crew members aboard.

The Canadian Coast Guard reported the refloating effort would begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time on Friday, December 27. They were planning to put drones overhead and possibly a helicopter they told the Canadian Press to monitor the efforts.

Three tugs, Ocean Serge Genois, Ocean Charlie, and Ocean A. Gauthier, were seen alongside the vessel today and they apparently made several attempts but were unsuccessful. As of the end of the day, the vessel’s AIS signal reports it is still aground. The Coast Guard has not yet commented on the possible next steps.

The Maccoa was bound for Ireland and from the pictures appears to be sitting about its waterline. There are no reports if any cargo is aboard.

Earlier in the month another Laker bulker was stuck further south on the river below Montreal. Initial efforts to refloat the Tim S Dool were also unsuccessful. They had to bring in a crane and barges to partially offload the vessel before they were able to free it.