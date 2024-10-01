Video: Taiwan Air Service Pulls Off Daring Rescue of Seafarers in Typhoon

Taiwan’s Air Service Corp was able to rescue 19 crewmembers from a bulker that was taking on water and driven on the rocks as a strong typhoon approached the island. The crew was lifted by helicopter and transferred to shore while Taiwan reported a possible oil leak from the vessel as it prepared for the typhoon to come ashore on Wednesday.

The bulker Blue Lagoon (79,474 dwt) was transporting 67,500 tons of ore from China to Singapore when the vessel called for assistance at 0428 local time on Tuesday, October 1. The ship was about 20 miles from Orchid Island near the southeastern tip of Taiwan when it encountered the onset of Typhoon Krathon. According to the authorities, winds were at Level 11, and seas were over 20 feet.

The vessel had a crew of 19 aboard, including seven from Ukraine, nine from Egypt, and three from Russia, when it reported that it was taking on water in its engine room. Approximately an hour after the first call, the captain told the authorities in Taiwan that they were preparing to abandon ship. Built in 2010, the vessel is registered in Panama. According to the Equasis database it was sold at the beginning of this month and is now being managed from Latvia.

A Taiwanese Coast Guard vessel from Kaohsiung was attempting to reach the vessel. The Air Service was able to get a helicopter to the vessel shortly after 0600 but reported the winds were too strong to start a hoist operation and it was returning to base. However, there was a break in the winds, and between 1100 and 1400, the crew was successfully airlifted. The crew of the coast guard vessel risked going on deck and assisted in the hoist and transfer of the crew.

The vessel was driven ashore and the authorities were monitoring it. They reported possibly sighting of oil in the water. The vessel is carrying 39 tons of MGO (Marine Gas Oil) and 227 tons of VLSFO (fuel oil). Pictures show the waves crashing over the vessel on the coastline while the authorities emphasized the typhoon is not expected to make landfall in Taiwan until Wednesday. It currently has sustained winds of over 120 mph and gusts over 150 mph raising widespread concern for the impact on the island.