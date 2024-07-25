Typhoon Hits Taiwan: 6 Crew Missing, 3 Rescued, Multiple Vessels Grounded

The strongest typhoon to hit Taiwan in eight years has left multiple vessels in distress with six crewmembers from a small cargo ship registered in Tanzania missing while three others were found along the coast. One of Oldendorff’s bulkers briefly reported it was in distress while other vessels were driven ashore. Taiwan’s Ministry of Transport reports at least 58 crewmembers were aboard the vessels caught in the force of the typhoon.

Typhoon Gaemi made landfall on Taiwan’s northeast coast around midnight Wednesday after earlier predictions had tracked the storm further to the north. The island had prepared on Wednesday closing schools, businesses, and the airport. At least three people are known to have died and at least 8,000 were temporarily relocated. The outer bands of the same storm hit the Philippines and caused a fuel tanker to sink in Manila Bay.

The Central Disaster Response Center received notice around 0545 that the Fu-Shun (698 dwt), a Tanzanian registered cargo ship was in distress approximately 19 miles off the coast of Kaohsiung. The vessel had a crew of nine, including one from Taiwan and eight from Burma, aboard and reported it was taking on a severe list. Forty-five minutes later they were told the vessel had sunk.

Ocean Affairs Council reported sea conditions exceed shipping safety standards

The Coast Guard reports it was unable to send planes or boats due to the ferocity of the storm. Seas were running 16 to 23 feet and the highest recorded wind speed during the storm was 118 mph. They broadcast asking for vessels in the area to provide assistance and about two hours later a Taiwanese freighter was able to make it to the area and found no sign of the cargo ship. Later three crewmembers were found along the coast while six remain missing.

The bulker Hedwig Oldendorff (209,240 dwt) made a distress call during the storm but later reported it was safe. However, the Coast Guard is reporting six other cargo ships have been stranded and are awaiting assistance. The distressed ships were along the southern coast ranging from Tainan to Kaohsiung, and Pingtung.

Iriana reported mechanical troubles and was at anchor

Sophia was among the ships driven onshore

The Indonesia cement carrier Iriana (10,300 dwt) reported before the storm it was experiencing problems with its rudder. The vessel was anchored. It has a crew of 20 and was driven ashore.

A range of smaller cargo ships, including the Mongolia-flagged Basia (4,500 dwt), the Tanzania-flagged Xin Li (3,210 dwt), and the Togo-flagged Sophia (1,488 dwt) were also reported to have been driven onshore. Further reports include the Ginan (1,352 dwt) a general cargo ship registered in Cameroon which had been anchored off Taiwan.

Officials reported that they have launched satellite monitoring and oil pollution control efforts as the storm began to dissipate. The typhoon was continuing to track west and predicted to make a second landfall in China later Thursday.

