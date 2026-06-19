Video: Mexican Patrol Boat Loses Control and Hits Docked Ferry

A Mexican patrol boat maneuvering in the port at Isla Mujeres lost control and hit a docked ferry on Thursday afternoon, June 18. There were no injuries, but both vessels sustained significant damage.

According to a statement from SEMAR México, “During a maneuvering approach to the pier of the Fifth Naval Region, the Coastal Patrol Uxmal experienced a possible failure in its clutch system, which resulted in an unintentional contact with a cargo vessel.”

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Uxmal (PC-335) is a Tenochtitlan-class coastal patrol vessel operated by the Mexican Navy (SEMAR). Built in Mexico in 2015 with Dutch Damen Shipyards technology, it is primarily used for maritime security, fisheries law enforcement, and search and rescue. It is approximately 438 meters (140 feet) in length with a displacement of 239 tons. It is one of 10 patrols built by the Mexican Navy between 2012 and 2017.

The newspaper Reforma is reporting that the military vessel was traveling at an estimated speed of six knots when a malfunction in the microcontroller of its computerized systems prevented the crew from performing any maneuvers to steer or brake.

Unable to stop, the bow of the patrol boat hit the side of the Ro-Ro ferry Ultra Carga III, which was docked at the time. The 300-meter (984-foot) ferry is operated by Ultramar Carga, running between the Mexican mainland and ports including Cozumel and Isla Mujeres. It has a capacity of 400 passengers and transports cars, motorcycles, and freight.

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The Secretariat of the Navy reported that it is conducting a technical evaluation of the vessel. It said it would also be maintaining coordination with the port authorities.

