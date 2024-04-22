Video: Italian Coast Guard Monitoring After Vessels Collide off Sicily

The Italian Coast Guard is responding to a collision between two ships off the eastern coast of Sicily. Both vessels suffered some minor damage, including reports that the hull of a Peter Doehle-managed containership was holed. Both ships are being diverted to the Sicilian coast.

Details of the full extent of the collision have not been released in the ongoing incident but the video supplied by Guardia Costiera did not appear to show harsh weather conditions or heavy seas.

The Italian National Operations Center received the report of the collision this morning, April 22, approximately 14 miles from Capo Passero on the southeastern tip of Sicily south of the ports of Syracuse and Catania. AIS signs now show the vessels progressing northward displaying messages of “restricted maneuverability.”

Collisione in mare a 14mn da #CapoPassero tra un cargo liberiano e una portacontainer portoghese. La #GuardiaCostiera ha inviato mezzi navali, un elicottero e un Atr42 per intervenire in caso di soccorso e monitoraggio ambientale. Le 2 unità navigano ora verso le coste siciliane. pic.twitter.com/23vfI18Xd7 — Guardia Costiera (@guardiacostiera) April 22, 2024

The Peter Doehle-managed containership EF Olivia (42,200 dwt) was inbound today for the Italian port of Augusta, on the eastern coast of Sicily. The vessel, which was built in 2006 and is currently registered in Portugal, is 722 feet (220 meters) in length with a capacity of 3,100 TEU. The vessel suffered a hull breach midships at or below the waterline.

The other vessel is a Turkish-owed general cargo ship the Hayriye Ana. The 8,300 dwt vessel is registered in Liberia and was on a voyage from Istanbul, where she departed on April 19, to A Coruna, Spain where she was due on April 29. The vessel was built in 2009 and according to databases has been cited for several deficiencies on recent inspections. In November 2023, the Chinese authorities listed a dozen deficiencies including issues with the vessel’s VDR, an issue also cited by Greek inspectors in January 2024.

Guardia Costiera reports a helicopter and airplane were immediately sent to the area when they received the reports. A vessel was also dispatched. They are continuing to monitor the vessel’s progress and reported so far, no pollution has been reported.

