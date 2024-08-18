Video: Greek Ferry Captain Faces Charges Over Risky Boarding

After a car loading procedure went badly wrong at a port on the Greek island of Andros, the master of a ro/ro ferry faces criminal charges, and the vessel has been idled for an investigation.

On Thursday evening, the ferry Saonisos was taking aboard passengers at the port of Gavrio, Andros in rough weather. Gale-force winds were buffeting the vessel as oncoming passengers came up the stern ramp. Video from the scene shows that the ramp was making only intermittent contact with the pier.

A driver attempted to bring a small vehicle aboard, but when the lip of the ramp lifted upwards, it got stuck half on the ramp and half on the pier. "My wheels were spinning, and I was told to reverse but the rear wheel was lifted," the driver told Alpha TV.

As this scene unfolded, the last passengers sprinted from the pier onto the heaving ramp. Moments after, the ferry pulled away from the wharf, leaving the car behind.

According to Greek outlet Protothema, the weather was so rough that it threatened to sweep the vessel away, and the master opted to pull away from the pier. Knowing that the vessel was departing, passengers and crew attempted to push the car back off the ramp, then rushed back into the hold.

A prosecutor determined that the incident was so unsafe that it warranted the arrest of the master. He faces one count of "dangerous interference with ship traffic" under Article 291 of Greece's criminal code.

Operator Saos Ferries has dismissed him, and has temporarily suspended the operations of the Saonisos.