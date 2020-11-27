Video: Good Samaritans Rescue Crew of Sinking Fishing Vessel

Image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 11-25-2020 06:20:00

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard worked with a good samaritan vessel to rescue five people after their fishing vessel began to sink at a position about 150 nautical miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas.

At about 2210 hours, the Coast Guard 8th District command center received an EPIRB alert registered to the Miss Lena, a commercial fishing vessel, at a position off Sabine Pass. Watchstanders also received an InReach text from a neighboring vessel reporting that the Miss Lena was taking on water and sinking.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston issued an urgent marine information broadcast and dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. An Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew diverted from their flight to attend the scene. The fishing vessel Morning Star was 15 nautical miles away from the last known position of the Miss Lena and diverted to assist as well.

The Ocean Sentry aircraft crew arrived on scene and deployed an inflatable liferaft, and the five crewmembers recovered it and abandoned ship. All five safely embarked the liferaft and were safely recovered by the Morning Star. No injuries were reported.

A fishery observer from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aboard the Morning Star helped to relay communications to the Coast Guard during the rescue, drawing thanks from the 8th District.

"Having the proper emergency equipment onboard made a vast difference in helping our aircrew quickly locate and render assistance to the crewmembers in distress," said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Murray, command duty officer. "We thank our network of assisting organizations, including NOAA, and mariners . . . who were essential in the crewmembers safe recovery."