Video: Fire Damages Plant at Russia’s Onega Shipbuilding Yard



A large fire broke out this morning in the Onega Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in Petrozavodsk, Russia causing damage to one of the new structures at the facility. According to the Ministry of Emergency Services, more than 60 firefighters and 20 units of equipment were dispatched. Reports indicate three individuals were injured in the fire.

The Onega Shipyard has been the focus of Russian efforts to expand its domestic shipbuilding capabilities. The facility was established in 2002 north of St. Petersburg at the convergence of Russia’s main waterways connecting the Baltic, White, Caspian, Azov, and Black Seas. Russian officials announced in 2021 that the yard would be modernized and expanded for the production of vessels including tugs, dredgers, and LNG bunkering ships. The yard employs more than 500 people.

The fire was reported at 0950 local time on April 3 with the media indicating it was likely started by two welders working near spilled fuel. They were in one of the building sheds which is 1,500 square meters (more than 16,000 square feet). Some reports are saying it was one of the new facilities being prepared for automation and digital operations.

Residents reported hearing explosions, which the Ministry is saying were gas canisters used at the shipbuilder. In one of the videos posted on Telegram, someone is heard yelling “get out” to the workers.

The Ministry said that two victims suffered burns to the upper respiratory tract and smoke inhalation and were hospitalized. A third person received medical care at the scene.

Local officials later told the media the fire had been contained by 1130 and extinguished by 1200. They said a cooling operation was underway.

