Video: Dramatic Helicopter Rescue of Crew from Grounded Vessel

Indian Coast Guard winched 16 crew members to safety (ICG)

The Indian Coast Guard was again called on to perform a rescue operation due to the heavy weather the subcontinent has been experiencing. The Coast Guard Tweeted out footage of the rescue of the crew from a coastal cargo vessel on Thursday, June 17.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Mumbai in western Indian reported that it received a call Thursday morning from the first mate of the Mangalam, a 2,800 dwt vessel that had grounded south of Mumbai in heavy weather. The region was experiencing strong thunderstorm and heavy rain due to an intensifying low east of India.

The mate reported that the vessel was taking on water in the heavy surf and that the crew of 16 was panicked. The captain was preparing to abandon ship.

Crew on the deck of the vessel awash in the high surf caused by the stroms (ICG)

The rescue center instructed the crew to stay aboard their vessel and they dispatched a coast guard vessel along with two helicopters to provide assistance. The coast guard vessel lowered her lifeboats to provide assistance but it was determined because of the heavy surf that they would winch the crew from the deck that was now awash to the helicopters.

All 16 of the crew members were rescued without injury in what the coast guard was calling “a daredevil sea-air coordinated operation.”



