Video: Daring Medevac From the Stern of a Moving Fishing Vessel

Image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 06-21-2020 09:59:56

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel about eight miles off San Nicolas Island.

At about 1515 hours, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a report of a man having convulsions aboard the fishing vessel. The individual did not have his medication aboard.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco helicopter crew to rescue the 19-year old man at about 1522 hours and diverted the cutter Narwhal to the scene.

Once on scene, the helicopter crew lowered their rescue swimmer to the fishing vessel to assess the patient. The helicopter crew then lowered a rescue basket to hoist the patient into the helicopter and transported him to Torrance Memorial Hospital, where he was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services team at 1625 hours.

The patient was reported to be in stable condition.