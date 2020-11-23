Video: Containership Collides with Grounded Vessel off Indonesia

Aftermath of the collision and grounding - image courtesy Harbormaster Office (KSOP)

A Cypriot-flagged containership the Tina 1 went aground in the Singapore Strait overnight after colliding with an Iranian containership that has been aground in the area for the past six months near Batam.

The 67,270 dwt containership was reported to be sailing from Singapore to Jakarta loaded with 4,096 TEUs. The nature of the incident and what lead up to the collision and grounding are unknown and currently under investigation by the Indonesian authorities.

The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation reported that the incident occurred just before midnight. Two patrol boats were dispatched to “carry out surveillance and security to the scene.”

Images and locally shot videos posted on social media showed that the Tina 1 apparent hit the stern of the Shahraz, (86,018 dwt) an Iranian containership that was involved in an accident in the same area in May 2020. At the time, the Shahraz was believed to have collided with an Indonesian bulker before grounding.

The Shahraz remains aground having suffered significant damage. Local reports are that the Iranian shipping company awarded a salvage contract and the vessel had been offloaded in preparation for it to be removed from the reef.

"Based on the results of direct monitoring and supervision at the scene of the incident, the condition of the MV Tina 1, which ran aground, has not experienced any leaks and oil spills around the ship" said Capt. Handry Sulfian of the local Indonesia authorities. He reported that they had teams at the location of the accident managing the situation and ensuring that marine traffic was proceeding through the area.

The 915-foot-long containership remains aground in the busy shipping lane. The Indonesian authorities reported that they would be evacuating the crew for safety.

Indonesian Coast Guard continues to monitor the scene - photo courtesy Ministry of Transportation Republic of Indonesia