Video: CMA CGM Containership Grounds on Dutch Dike

CMA CGM Barracuda grounded reported due to a rudder failure (Wolfgang Fricke photo - CC BY 3.0)

A CMA CGM containership outbound from Antwerp experienced possible mechanical troubles resulting in the vessel grounding in the Western Scheldt estuary. Quick actions by local teams adverted a larger problem by refloating the vessel but it is being held for an inspection.

The CMA CGM Barracuda (67,986 dwt) was traveling in the estuary heading toward the North Sea and on to Hamburg, when in the early morning hours of January 13, the vessel veered off course and became stuck on one of the Dutch dikes between Kruiningen and Hansweert. Built in 2007 and registered in Malta, the vessel is 965 feet long with a carrying capacity of 5,090 TEU.

Local authorities are reporting that a dozen tugs were dispatched to the vessel after they received the report of the grounding at around 2:00 a.m. local time. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the vessel was seen assisted by two tugs being moved from the position on the dike to the anchorage at Borssele.

Reports indicate that the salvage team was told that the vessel’s rudder failed during the maneuvering in the estuary. The captain of the salvage team, Leendert Muller, said on local radio that they had also struggled against heavy weather. “There is a mountain of wind at the moment, wind force 8, and heavy current,” he said describing conditions. “That takes some skill, but it worked well.”

Divers have been ordered to inspect the hull of the containership while the Dutch authorities were also waiting for low tide to inspect the dike for potential damage.

The vessel operates on a route from the Mediterranean with calls in Turkey and Morocco before reaching Southampton on January 9 and Antwerp on January 11. It remains at anchor while the investigation is ongoing.

(Top photo by Wolfgang Fricke at Hamburg in December 2022 - CC BY 3.0 license)