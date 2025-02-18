Video: Chinese Navy Helicopter Flies Within Feet of Philippine Aircraft

The Philippine Coast Guard has released a video of a new run-in with Chinese forces at Scarborough Shoal, a Chinese-occupied flash point within the Philippine exclusive economic zone. This time, a Chinese helicopter flew to within 10 feet of a Philippine patrol plane, endangering both aircraft.

At about 0700 hours Tuesday morning, the Philippine fisheries bureau (BFAR) conducted a patrol over Scarborough Shoal, with journalists and PCG officers on board. BFAR routinely patrols the area to document Chinese interference with Philippine fishing interests, and to monitor changes in the Chinese presence at the reef.

At about 0840 hours, a People's Liberation Army - Navy (PLA Navy) helicopter "performed dangerous flight maneuvers towards the BFAR aircraft," according to the PCG. The plane's pilots estimated that the helicopter came to within about 10 feet of the port side of the aircraft, above the wing.

Dangerous Encounter with PLA-Navy Helicopter During BFAR Maritime Domain Awareness Flight



At approximately 0700 hours today, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) conducted a Maritime Domain Awareness Flight over the territorial airspace of Bajo De Masinloc,… pic.twitter.com/h371xxnDmX — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) February 18, 2025

Philippine and Chinese forces frequently clash at Scarborough Shoal and at other contested features in the western Philippine EEZ. China claims the area as its own under its historically-based "nine-dash line" policy; the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague has ruled that these claims are invalid under international law, and that the Philippines is entitled to the standard 200-nautical-mile EEZ, as measured by distance from Philippine shores. China has dismissed the ruling and has pressed its claim through the use of force, deploying the China Coast Guard to interfere with Philippine navigation and fishing interests in the area.

Last week, the China Coast Guard sent a patrol to within 35 nautical miles of Palawan, outside of Philippine territorial seas but much closer to the nation's home islands than normal. An unusual three-ship CCG task force made the voyage. "Usually, they [the China Coast Guard] go sort of one or maybe two at a time, so taking three ships is sending a particular message of strength," maritime security analyst Ray Powell told GMA.