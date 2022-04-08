Video: Bystander Saves Driver of Sinking Car in Houston Ship Channel

Moore, center, receives a certificate of merit from members of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston (USCG)

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a certificate of merit to a good samaritan who jumped into the Houston Ship Channel to rescue the driver of a sinking car.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston recognized Robert C. Moore on Friday for his heroic actions last New Year's Eve, when Moore helped a driver who had gone off the end of the pier at the Lynchburg Ferry Terminal in Baytown, Texas.

Capt. Jason E. Smith, commander of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, awarded Moore a certificate of merit for his quick and selfless response.

On the night of Dec. 31, 2021, Moore and his wife saw a vehicle drive off the Lynchburg Ferry landing and into the Houston Ship Channel. After attempting to assist from shore, Moore jumped into the water to help the driver escape. Moore tried to get in through the open trunk but couldn't access the passenger compartment. As water flooded into the car, it turned nearly vertical and began to sink. Moore pointed to the window and told the driver to try to roll it down.

The vehicle went down, but the driver resurfaced alive. Moore grabbed the man, pulled him to the side of the ferry landing, then swam over to the guard rail, where other citizens were waiting to help them both out of the water.

“It is my distinct honor to present this Certificate of Merit to Mr. Moore for his brave and selfless actions which helped save a man’s life,” said Smith. “The Coast Guard expresses its utmost gratitude for the actions of Mr. Moore and praises his attentiveness and swift response that day.”

"Receiving this award means there was success in what I needed to do," said Moore. "I'm relieved [the survivor] had the chance to come out of that dire situation, and that I was not harmed in the process, especially with my family there."