Video: Bulker Goes Aground on Rocky Shore on Sardinia

File image By The Maritime Executive 12-25-2019 12:09:00

On Saturday, the bulker CDRY Blue went aground on a rocky shore on the coast of Sardinia, forcing the evacuation of her crew and the launch of a pollution-prevention effort.

According to local media, the CDRY Blue was seeking shelter from stormy weather when she went aground on a shoal between Porto Sciusciau and Capo Sperone, in the Sant'Antioco area of south-western Sardinia.

Upon receiving a report of the grounding, the Cagliari Harbor Office launched an effort to rescue the crew. It dispatched two patrol boats and one helicopter from the Guarda Costiera to the scene. Due to unfavorable conditions and 50 knot winds, the helicopter aircrew was not immediately able to hoist the seafarers off the vessel. The following morning, it returned and managed to rescue all 12 members of the CDRY Blue's crew.

Spill response vessels have been dispatched from Trapani and are under way: the CDRY Blue is on the rocks, and on Monday the mayor of Sant'Antioco raised concerns about the possibility of an isolated spill. Continued strong winds have hampered the salvage response effort.

Dall’elicottero NEMO della #GuardiaCostiera, le immagini del recupero di uno dei membri dell’equipaggio della CDRY BLUE, la motonave che nella serata di ieri si è incagliata sulla costa di Sant’Antioco, in Sardegna. #SAR pic.twitter.com/WWgOjr68SZ — Guardia Costiera (@guardiacostiera) December 22, 2019