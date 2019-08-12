Video: Anchor Handler Catches Fire in Bay of Bengal

Indian Coast Guard

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-12 13:36:29

A fire aboard an anchor handling tug off the coast of Visakhapatnam on Monday killed one crewmember and forced the remaining crew to abandon ship.

At 1130 hours on Monday morning, the AHTS Coastal Jaguar suffered an explosion and fire a position within sight of shore off Visakhapatnam. The Indian Coast Guard cutter ICGS Rani Rashmoni rescued 28 survivors and recovered one body. Five crewmembers sustained severe burns, and they have been evacuated to a naval hospital, according to the Deccan Herald.

One additional crewmember remains missing. The cutter ICGS Samudra Paheredar has joined the search effort for the last remaining seafarer, along with one patrol boat and one helicopter.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The Coastal Jaguar (ex name Asia Tide) is an Indian-flagged AHTS built in 1983, and she is owned by an EPC contractor in Maharashtra. Her Equasis record shows no recent inspection history.