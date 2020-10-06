Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Tests Positive for COVID-19

As COVID-19 works its way through high-level circles in Washington, D.C., the Coast Guard's second in command has tested positive for the disease after attending a White House event.

Over the weekend, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Admiral Charles Ray felt mild symptoms, and he took a COVID-19 test on Monday. His results came back positive, the service said in a statement. In accordance with Coast Guard COVID policies, he will be quarantining from home. Any Coast Guard personnel who were in close contact with Adm. Ray will also quarantine.

Adm. Ray was present at a White House event on September 27, several days before the start of an outbreak among White House staff and advisers. At least three members of the White House's communications office, two senior aides and the president's campaign manager have since tested positive, along with the president and his wife.

According to Politico, Adm. Ray later attended high-level meetings at the Pentagon with senior military leaders, who may potentially have been exposed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning,” Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told Politico. “No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time.”

Those currently in quarantine after coming into contact with Adm. Ray include Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday; Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley; Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten; and the chiefs of the Army, Air Force, Space Force, National Guard Bureau and U.S. Cyber Command, according to the Washington Post.