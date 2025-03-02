Venezuelan Navy Approaches Exxon FPSO Off Guyana

On Saturday, Guyana mobilized its military assets after Venezuelan navy reportedly entered its territorial waters. In a live address, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said that a Venezuelan Coast Guard patrol ship was positioned within Exxon's Stabroek Block lease area, off the Atlantic coast of Guyana. The patrol ship is said to have approached oil production facilities, including ExxonMobil’s FPSO Prosperity.

The Venezuelan government has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that its patrol ship was operating in what it described as “disputed international waters”. In response to the incident, Guyana has summoned the Venezuelan ambassador to register a formal protest. In addition, Guyana has deployed air patrol and coast guard assets to boost surveillance of territorial waters.

“Guyana’s maritime boundaries are recognized under international law, and this incursion is a matter of grave concern. We will remain in close contact with our partners in protecting Guyana’s interests,” said President Ali.

US State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs was among foreign partners to stand in solidarity with Guyana. “Venezuelan naval vessels threatening ExxonMobil’s FPSO unit is unacceptable and a clear violation of Guyana’s maritime territory. Further provocation will result in consequences for the Maduro regime,” commented the Bureau.

Guyana and Venezuela have a long-standing territorial dispute, with the matter currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Guyana brought the case before the ICJ in 2018, seeking a final judgement on its internationally recognized boundary.

Venezuela claims the oil-rich Essequibo Region, which is under the control of Guyana. The area is located on the northwestern flank of Guyana, and constitutes nearly 70 percent of the country’s national territory. On several occasions, Venezuela has issued decrees to annex the region. In January, President Maduro went further to announce that Venezuela will conduct gubernatorial elections in Essequibo. This goes against an ICJ order issued back in December 2023. The order restricts Venezuela from interfering with the governance of Essequibo until the court renders a final judgment. The decision is expected by next year.

Venezuela intensified its ownership claims of Essequibo in 2015 after ExxonMobil revealed commercially viable oil reservoirs located offshore from the region.

Exxon is an American company, and tensions between the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the White House are elevated at present. The Trump administration announced last week that it would be ending a partial license for Venezuelan oil exports to the U.S. Gulf Coast, cutting off one of the regime's few remaining sources of foreign currency.