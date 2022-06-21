Vallianz Develops Battery-Hybrid Heavy Lift Ship for Offshore Wind

Courtesy Ulstein

Singapore-based offshore vessel operator Vallianz is looking to venture into an underappreciated segment of the offshore wind market - heavy-lift component transport. While wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) and service operation vessels (SOVs) get lots of market attention, the offshore wind boom will also require more heavy-lift capacity to transport blades, tower sections and turbine nacelles.

Working with Ulstein, Vallianz has come up with a design for a turbine component carrier with a desirable feature for charterers in the renewable-energy business: dual-fuel, battery-hybrid propulsion. The house-forward design is intended for carrying all forms of heavy industrial components on deck - LNG process modules, wind tower jackets, transition pieces, blades, platform topsides and other oversize parts. It will have a clear 65,000 square foot aft deck to accommodate large components, and it is capable of float-over platform installations. Its deck load capacity will come in at about 32,000 tonnes.

“In view of the anticipated increase in the size of monopiles and other components for offshore wind farms over the coming years, we believe there will be growing demand for newer generation vessels like our [heavy transport vessel], which can help to facilitate faster installation speed, better project economics and a reduction in carbon footprint," said Osman Ibrahim, Vallianz's chairman.

Vallianz has heavy-lift experience with the operation of its two platform transport barges, Holmen Atlantic and Holmen Pacific. The two semisubmersible barges are used for float-over topside installations and jacket-launch installations.

The company is also working with Royal IHC on a new service operation vessel (SOV) for the burgeoning offshore wind market. The new SOV will also have battery-hybrid propulsion, and it will be designed for future zero emission operations through offshore charging and alternative fuels (when available). It will be built at Vallianz's own yard in Batam.