Vallianz Builds its First SOV in Partnership With Royal IHC

Illustration courtesy Vallianz

Offshore vessel operator Vallianz Holdings is shifting its attention to the growing offshore wind market with plans to build and own its first service and operations vessel (SOV).

The Singapore-based company's major focus has long been in supporting the offshore oil and gas industry, but it has ambitions to expand into offshore renewables as well. With global offshore wind capacity expected to exceed 250 GW by the end of the decade, and with the sector's combined capex/opex spend expected to pass $800 billion over the same period, Vallianz - like so many of its offshore-vessel competitors - sees business opportunities in providing support to the offshore sector.

In a statement Wednesday, it announced a new memorandum of understanding with Royal IHC to collaborate on the design and construction of a next generation service operation vessel (SOV) for offshore wind farm support.

The vessel's "first of its kind" design will feature hybrid power with future battery-electric capability, along with a high degree of automation. The technology should enable high levels of safety, reliability and workability, as well as reduced emissions.. The SOV is designed to be ready for zero emission operations by using a battery offshore charging system and alternative fuels. Like all SOVs, it will have a DP system, a motion-compensated gangway, an elevator tower and a daughter craft, along with warehousing and workshop space.

The vessel will be constructed at PT. United Sindo Perkasa, Vallianz’s wholly owned shipyard subsidiary in Batam, Indonesia. Royal IHC is providing assistance with the vessel's design.

Once it is delivered, BSM Deutschland will provide ship management services for the new vessel, including vessel operations, fleet management and crewing.

“We are excited to partner with Royal IHC and BSM Deutschland to develop and launch a SOV that will be the first of its kind in the offshore windfarm industry. The project will serve as a springboard for Vallianz to advance our marine technology and capabilities, as well as strengthen our profile in the offshore windfarm industry,” said Darren Yeo, Vallianz Executive Vice Chairman.