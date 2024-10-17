Vale Retrofits Giant Ore Carrier With Five Rotor Sails

Brazilian mining giant Vale International has plans to refit another of its chartered vessels with wind-assisted propulsion.

The company has reached an agreement with Japanese operator NS United Kaiun Kaisha to install rotor sails on the very large ore carrier NSU Tubarao. The companies intend to install five rotor sails manufactured by Anemoi Marine on the carrier.

Built by Japan Marine United, the 400,000 dwt Tubarao was delivered in 2020 and has been chartered by Vale primarily to transport iron ore from Brazil to Japan. The 361 meters vessel sailing under the Liberian flag will be fitted with the rotor sails in September next year.

The energy saving technology is expected to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from the ship by approximately six to 12 percent. The five rotor sails will have a height of 35 meters and a diameter of five meters.

Installation of the sails on Tubarao comes just three months after Vale fitted a capesize bulker with rotor sails manufactured by Norsepower. The 200,000 dwt Camellia Dream was retrofitted with two rotors, making her the first vessel in her size class to receive this treatment.

Vale is deploying the wind assisted propulsion on its chartered vessels as part of its sustainability agenda. The mining giant has set a target of a 15 percent reduction in scope 3 emissions by 2035, related to the value chain. Shipping emissions are part of the goal.

Owing to its commitment to adopt and leverage technologies and fleet modernization to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the company created the Ecoshipping program, a research and development initiative that is based on partnership with shipowners.

NS United operates second-generation Valemaxes with a capacity of 400,000 dwt and Guaibamaxes with a capacity of 325,000 dwt, including some of the most efficient vessels in the world.

Vale is the largest producer of iron ore, pellets and nickel, and it has side operations in manganese, ferroalloys, copper, gold, silver, and cobalt. It was the first charterer in the world to hire an ore carrier with rotor sails, as well as the first Capesize bulker with rotor sails.

“It's heartening to see industry leaders like NS United and Vale embracing innovative solutions to meet maritime’s environmental challenges. This latest project once again underscores the importance of collaboration in driving maritime decarbonization,” said Kim Diederichsen, Anemoi Marine CEO.