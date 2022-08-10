USS George H.W. Bush Deploys for the First Time in Five Years

The carrier USS George H.W. Bush has completed her post-shipyard workup and headed out with her escorts into the Atlantic. She is believed to be headed for U.S. 6th Fleet to join or relieve USS Harry S. Truman, which has been on station in the Mediterranean since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February.

The commander of the carrier strike group, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, had an unusually stern warning for any potential opponents.

“Throughout our deployment we will continue to operate with and reassure our allies, maintain open sea lanes for trade and increased prosperity, and deter – or if necessary – destroy our adversaries," he said in a statement. "We bring the full-range of U.S. and allied maritime power in support of national security and defense objectives wherever we sail."

Bush is escorted by the cruiser USS Leyte Gulf and the destroyers USS Delbert D. Black (on her maiden deployment), USS Truxtun and USS Farragut.

The sailing marks the first time that the carrier has departed for an active deployment in more than four years. She entered shipyard at Newport News for a deep refit in 2017, and the work took longer than anticipated - due in part to a small outbreak of COVID-19 on board.

The carrier is likely headed for an area with high geopolitical tensions, and her commander's advice to the crew called for devotion to duty.

“President Bush said, ‘Let future generations understand the burdens and blessings of freedom. Let them say we stood where duty required us to stand,'" said USS George H.W. Bush CO Capt. David Tavis Pollard. "We know what an awesome responsibility we have to preserve liberty, justice, and freedom while embodying the principles of service, grit, humility, and resilience our namesake showed throughout his lifetime."