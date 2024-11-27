USN’s First Forward-Deployed Virginia-Class Sub Arrives in Guam



In a move that is seen by analysts as a critical strategic step to counter both China and North Korea, the U.S. Navy reported the USS Minnesota arrived on November 26 at its new homeport of Naval Base Guam. It is the first of the new, more powerful Virginia-class fast-attack submarines to be forward deployed to Guam.

"Guam serves as a strategic outpost in the Western Pacific, playing a vital role in maintaining stability across the region,” said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “With its motto, 'From the North, Power,' Minnesota embodies the strength and resolve that will make it an exceptional addition to our forward-deployed submarine force. Its presence will enhance our operational capabilities and further strengthen deterrence efforts throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

Commissioned September 7, 2013, in Norfolk, Virginia, Minnesota became the 10th Virginia-class submarine in service and part of the Navy’s next-generation fleet. The vessels at 377 feet (115 meters) and a displacement of 7,800 long tons, are considered to be the premier nuclear submarines and will serve as the replacement for the older 6,000 ton displacement Los Angeles-class (362 feet / 110 meters).

Minnesota, which had been homeported in Honolulu since 2022, has a crew of approximately 140 sailors. The Navy highlights it is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The Virginia-class was introduced by the namesake of the class in 2004 and the latest order was reported in October 2024. Currently, there are 23 in service with number 24 due to enter service early in 2025. An additional 15 are either under construction or commissioning or announced orders. The Virginia-class is now as large as the remaining in-service Los Angeles-class which was built from 1972 to 1996.

Minnesota was redeployed from its homeport in Honolulu to Guam as part of the Navy's strategic laydown plan for the Indo-Pacific region (USN)

“The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires that the U.S. Navy station the most capable units forward,” wrote the Navy announcing the arrival of the submarine in Guam which the Navy said was part of its strategic laydown plan for the Indo-Pacific. “This posture allows flexibility for maritime and joint force operations, with forward-deployed units ready to rapidly respond to deter aggression and promote a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.”

Minnesota joins four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward deployed in the Pacific. The Navy called Guam’s fast-attack submarines “the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces’ forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

It is also part of a significant, ongoing investment by the United States into its presence on Guam which is viewed as a critical deterrent and show of force in the region. Guam is just 1,800 miles from China’s East Coast. In 2021, the Pentagon outlined plans for an investment of $11 billion to expand the military infrastructure on Guam. The airbase and other facilities are being upgraded and a new Marine base is being built able to handle up to 5,000 personnel. It is Guam’s first Marine base since 1952.

The Navy said the crew of Minnesota looks forward to being integrated into the operations and becoming part of the local community.