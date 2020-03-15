USCG Tall Ship Cancels Charleston Port Call Citing "Health and Safety"

USCGC Eagle (file image courtesy USCG) By The Maritime Executive 03-12-2020 09:22:03

The U.S. Coast Guard sailing ship Eagle has canceled its upcoming port call scheduled for this week in Charleston, South Carolina, citing "health and safety concerns."

“Eagle always enjoys visiting Charleston and interacting with the community," said Capt. Michael Turdo, the Eagle's Commanding Officer. "Out of an abundance of caution for the crew and trainees currently embarked, the Coast Guard has chosen to cancel the planned port call for this weekend. Eagle looks forward to a future visit.”

The Eagle was scheduled to arrive in Charleston for three days starting Friday, her first call for the spring 2020 sailing season. Her next port of call is her home port of New London, Connecticut.

The barque Eagle - also known as "America's Tall Ship" - is the training ship of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. She is the only active-duty sailing vessel in the U.S. military; the Navy's USS Constitution is a commissioned vessel but serves primarily as a museum ship.

Eagle's next sailing is scheduled for May 9, when she will embark cadets for a voyage to San Juan, Puerto Rico and Savannah, Georgia.