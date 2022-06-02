USCG Medevacs Two Cruise Ship Crewmembers With Chemical Burns

File image courtesy USCG

[Brief] On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced two crewmembers from a cruise ship off Virginia Beach in order to get them treatment for chemical burns.

In a brief statement, the Coast Guard said that it received notification from the cruise ship Celebrity Summit that two crewmembers were suffering from chemical burns and were in need of additional medical care.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew out of Air Station Elizabeth City was dispatched to rendezvous with the cruise ship at a position about 70 miles offshore. On arrival, the aircrew hoisted the two crew members and the ship's physician from the Celebrity Summit and transported them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Celebrity Summit resumed her commercial voyage.

"The Coast Guard trains daily for situations like this,” said Mr. Ryan Langley, a Fifth District Coast Guard Command Center operations watchstander. “We remain always ready so that we can respond effectively to answer the public’s call.”

The Celebrity Summit is a 2001-built luxury cruise ship built by Chantiers de l'Atlantique, and she is currently homeported out of New York.